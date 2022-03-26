Left Menu

U.S. FCC adds AO Kaspersky Lab, China telecom firms to national security threat list

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 00:07 IST
U.S. FCC adds AO Kaspersky Lab, China telecom firms to national security threat list
  United States

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday added AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom (Americas) Corp, and China Mobile International USA to its list of communications equipment and services deemed a threat to U.S. national security.

A 2019 law requires the FCC to publish and update a list of communications equipment and services that pose an unacceptable risk to national security or the security and safety of U.S. persons. Last year, the FCC designated five Chinese companies.

