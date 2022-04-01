EU, China agree on Ukraine war threat, EU's Michel
The European Union and China agreed that the war in Ukraine was threatening global security, the head of the European Council said on Friday, while warning China against helping Russia's war.
"The EU and China, we agreed that this war is threatening global security and the world's economy," Charles Michel told a news conference after a virtual EU-China summit.
"Any attempts to circumvent sanctions or provide aid to Russia would prolong the war. This would lead to more loss of life and greater economic impact," he said. "We will also remain vigilant on any attempts to aid Russia financially or militarily. However, positive steps by China to help end the war would be welcomed by all Europeans and by the global community."
