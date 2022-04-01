Delhi: Training of 38 women to become bus drivers begin

A batch of 38 women on Friday began training for procuring heavy motor vehicle driving licence to be eligible for recruitment as drivers of public busses in the national capital.

The training programme was inaugurated by Minister of Transport Kailash Gahlot. The programme is part of a Transport Department initiative to induct women drivers to run DTC and Cluster buses to promote women safety in the public transport, according to an official statement.

The 30-day training began at the Driver Training Institute in Burari.

The initiative is being implemented as a joint venture between the Delhi government and Ashok Leyland to facilitate end-to-end training to 180 women candidates.

Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS) under its CSR support has signed an MoU with the Society for Driving Training Institute (SDTI) to implement this programme.

The women will be provided additional training on basic computer knowledge.

The Transport Department, in collaboration with DIMTS, has been implementing an initiative called 'Mission Parivartan' -- empowering women by helping them become heavy motor vehicle drivers and create job opportunities.

