Sarah Palin announces run for U.S. House seat from Alaska -NY Times

Alaska's House seat became vacant after Republican Don Young died suddenly last month at age 88 after serving for more than four decades. Reuters could not immediately reach Palin's representatives for comment on Friday evening. A website, www.sarahforalaska.com, appeared to have been set up as of Friday evening for Palin's campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2022 06:12 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 06:12 IST
Sarah Palin, the Republican nominee for vice president in 2008, will run for Alaska's only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, the New York Times reported on Friday.

It would be Palin's first run for public office since serving as John McCain's running mate in a campaign that saw Democrat Barack Obama elected president in November 2008. Alaska's House seat became vacant after Republican Don Young died suddenly last month at age 88 after serving for more than four decades.

Reuters could not immediately reach Palin's representatives for comment on Friday evening. A website, www.sarahforalaska.com, appeared to have been set up as of Friday evening for Palin's campaign. The home page of the site says, "Sarah Palin is running for Congress!" and seeks donations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

