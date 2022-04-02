Sarah Palin announces run for U.S. House seat from Alaska -NY Times
Alaska's House seat became vacant after Republican Don Young died suddenly last month at age 88 after serving for more than four decades. Reuters could not immediately reach Palin's representatives for comment on Friday evening. A website, www.sarahforalaska.com, appeared to have been set up as of Friday evening for Palin's campaign.
Sarah Palin, the Republican nominee for vice president in 2008, will run for Alaska's only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, the New York Times reported on Friday.
