Satellite images show 45-foot-long trench at grave site in Bucha -Maxar

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 03:03 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 03:03 IST
Satellite images of the Ukrainian town of Bucha show an approximately 45-foot-long trench dug into the grounds of a church where a mass grave has been identified, a private U.S. company said on Sunday.

The images, captured on March 31, followed previous imagery from March 10 that show signs of excavation on the grounds of the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints, Maxar Technologies said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the images.

