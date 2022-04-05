EVRE, Signature Global join hands to set up EV charging stations in Delhi-NCR

Electric vehicle charging infratech provider, EVRE and real estate developer Signature Global on Tuesday announced a partnership for setting up EV charging stations across the latter's properties in Delhi-NCR.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the two parties under which EV charging stations will be installed at eight delivered projects of Signature Global with the help of EVRE, as a first step, the two companies said in a joint statement.

''As a cognizant developer, we have a responsibility towards building a better future for the generations to come. Installing EV charging stations is our endeavour to contribute towards the government's noble efforts,'' Signature Global India Founder & Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal said.

EVRE Co-Founder Krishna K Jasti said,''Signature Global is a leading realty player and our partnership with them will enable us to co-create the largest connected EV charging network in the millennium city.'' Stressing on the importance of such partnerships, he said with nearly 10 lakh million EV registrations, India is moving steadfast towards its clean mobility goals. In order to satiate the EV demand, the realty players must aim to develop future-ready living by capitalising on the EV charging business as encouraged by the central government as well.

''On its part, EVRE, is working aggressively with realty firms and RWAs to equip EV users with residential EV charging infra,'' Jasti added.

Under the partnership, EVRE will get an exclusivity period of 10 years to operate and maintain the EV charging infrastructure that it sets up. All the charging points at the community will be capable of telematics for real time monitoring, dynamic load management and unmanned operation, the statement said.

