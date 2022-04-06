Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon has topped LinkedIn's annual Top Companies list in the US for the second year in a row. The list identifies the most sought-after places for professionals to work and grow careers using data from LinkedIn's 810 million members.

Commenting on this achievement, Beth Galetti, Amazon's senior vice president of People eXperience and Technology, said, "Thank you to all of our employees for continuing to make Amazon a top place to work. We're proud to have been named No. 1 by LinkedIn and know there's even more to do. That's why we keep listening, investing, and inventing to make the employee experience even better."

Amazon was recognized based on its ability to attract and retain talent, including how it provides career advancement opportunities for employees of all backgrounds and even how much recruiters from other companies search for employees currently working at the company.

The e-commerce giant currently employs over 1.1 million people in America and 1.6 million globally. In the past year, the company created more than 200,000 jobs in the U.S.

In addition to ranking first on LinkedIn's 2022 list of Top Companies, Amazon has secured the No. 2 spot on Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list as well as the Drucker Institute's list of Best Managed Companies in the U.S.

LinkedIn has also unveiled the Top Companies 2022 list in other countries. In India, IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has topped the annual list, followed by Accenture and Cognizant in the second and third spots, respectively.