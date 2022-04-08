Infogain opens global delivery center in Uruguay

Left Menu

The company has begun actively recruiting for professionals with experience in one or more hyperscale cloud providers, artificial intelligence, and core engineering skills such as Java.The company positions itself as human-centered digital platform engineering company and is based out of Silicon Valley.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 16:01 IST
Technology solutions provider Infogain on Friday announced the opening of its delivery center in Montevideo, Uruguay.

The center, Infogain's seventh center globally, marks the company’s entry into Latin America and adds to its nearshore capabilities.

The company added that it will benefit from a vibrant talent pool in Uruguay, with per capita IT services among the largest in South America, as well as its office location in the 'Zonamerica' duty-free area, which has housed technology industry firms for over 20 years.

''In addition, Infogain will work closely with universities in Uruguay to provide opportunities to budding talent, altogether strengthening its ability to build digital platform solutions that combine experience, cloud, and AI (Artificial Intelligence) for its customers,'' the statement said.

Chief Executive Officer of Infogain, Ayan Mukerji said Latin America shows a lot of promise for the company.

''Our new delivery center in Montevideo will begin contributing to two to three large, multi-center projects in its first year and will facilitate the growth of our other engagements. We will also look at inorganic growth opportunities in the region to scale our presence and add to our capabilities,'' Mukerji added.

Over the next 24 to 30 months, Infogain plans to build a team of delivery professionals, primarily focused on North American projects. The company has begun actively recruiting for professionals with experience in one or more hyperscale cloud providers, artificial intelligence, and core engineering skills such as Java.

The company positions itself as human-centered digital platform engineering company and is based out of Silicon Valley. Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, the UAE, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Houston, Austin, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram, and Mumbai.

