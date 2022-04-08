U.S. 'horrified' by rocket strike at railway station in Ukraine

The U.S. State Department on Friday said the United States is "horrified" by a rocket strike at a Ukraine railway station packed with civilians fleeing the threat of a Russian offensive in the country's east. "We are horrified by this latest atrocity," State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter told reporters.

Ukraine said at least 50 people were killed and many more wounded in the strike.

