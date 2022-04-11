Left Menu

Samsung applies next-gen ERP system in its 120 offices worldwide

Updated: 11-04-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 11:01 IST
Image Credit: Samsung
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

Samsung has successfully applied the next-generation Enterprise Resource Planning (N-ERP) system in its 120 offices across the world, the South Korean firm said on Sunday.

Samsung defines ERP as a system that helps share business management information and enables efficient work operation. The system takes care of a company's entire business, including processes in finance, human resources, manufacturing, supply chain, services, procurement and more.

According to Samsung, the next-gen ERP system supports business innovation and also helps employees focus on their key responsibilities and tasks. For example, various sales-related systems, which were once operated separately, have now been integrated into a single system that supports multiple business convergence strategies.

Similarly, professional solutions such as Transportation Management, Extended Warehouse Management and Supply Chain Collaboration have also been incorporated into one single system for efficient collaboration with production and logistics partners.

The South Korean firm has also adopted the latest in-memory DB, which integrates and manages data storing and operation processes in the DB server memory. This also sets up scale-out architecture to accommodate big data and the rising demand for data analysis.

Additionally, new automated technologies such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and machine learning software infrastructures can help minimize manual work.

In a nutshell, Samsung's N-ERP system supports the company to adapt to the rapidly changing business management environment.

