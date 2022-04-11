Left Menu

Russia demands Google remove threats against Russian users

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 19:04 IST
Russia's communications regulator on Monday demanded Google take immediate steps to remove threats against Russian users from its platforms.

"Roskomnadzor sent a demand to the American IT company Google LLC to immediately take measures to exclude statements of threats against Russian users from the company's services", the regulator, known as Roskomnadzor, said in a statement.

