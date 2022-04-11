Left Menu

Chennai firm gifts cars to 100 employees for contribution towards company's growth

The company delivers cutting-edge software projects to fortune companies like Facebook, Bloomberg, Microsoft, Oracle, Motorola, Roche, Medtronic and many more, the release added.Considering this steady growth streak enabled by its employees, Ideas2IT has implemented a unique wealth-sharing initiative. Ideas2IT plans to roll out more such initiatives in the near future, Gayathri Vivekanandan said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 19:10 IST
Chennai firm gifts cars to 100 employees for contribution towards company's growth
  • Country:
  • India

A city-headquartered IT firm on Monday gifted 100 cars to as many of its employees in recognition of their constant support and 'unparalleled' contributions to the company's success and growth.

Gayathri Vivekanandan, Chief Executive Officer, Ideas2IT, gifted Maruti Suzuki cars to 100 employees in the presence of Murali Vivekanandan, founder-chairman of the firm at the mega wealth- sharing event held here, a company release said.

''Ideas2IT, a high-end product engineering firm headquartered in Chennai, today felicitated its employees by gifting 100 cars for 100 employees for their constant support and unparalleled contribution to the company's success and growth,'' it said.

Founded in 2009 with six handpicked engineers, Ideas2IT currently has more than 500 technologists located at multiple locations including the USA, Mexico, and India, it said. ''The company delivers cutting-edge software projects to fortune companies like Facebook, Bloomberg, Microsoft, Oracle, Motorola, Roche, Medtronic and many more,'' the release added.

''Considering this steady growth streak enabled by its employees, Ideas2IT has implemented a unique wealth-sharing initiative. Awarding these cars is just the first step. Ideas2IT plans to roll out more such initiatives in the near future,'' Gayathri Vivekanandan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
3
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022