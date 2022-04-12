Infosys Melbourne Living Lab to advance people and ESG-centric digital innovation

Infosys has launched its Living Lab Ecosystem in Melbourne, Australia that will help accelerate people and ESG-centric innovation using digital technologies, the Bengaluru-based IT firm said on Tuesday.

Housed within Infosys' new state-of-the-art workplace in Docklands, the Melbourne Living Lab will bring together the company's digital ecosystem including clients, partners, start-ups, academia and government in a co-creation and collaboration environment.

The Melbourne Living Lab will allow Infosys partners to leverage solution accelerators, digital experiences, and frameworks to ideate, prototype and test innovations. They will be able to test and incubate extended reality experiences in a 360-degree digital-donut, Infosys' Virtual Living Lab and virtual reality zones, the company said in a statement.

The solution accelerators leverage digital technologies including Cloud, 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), 3D, artificial intelligence (AI), Cyber Security, Data & Analytics, AR, VR and address industry use cases in Financial Services, Telcos, Retail, Utilities, Manufacturing, Sports Tech, Edu Tech, among others.