SAP unveils 'Transformation Express' to drive cloud adoption

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 22:13 IST
SAP India on Tuesday announced the launch of an immersive mobile experience centre 'Transformation Express' to advance cloud adoption and drive business transformation for the Indian mid-market.

In a statement, SAP said it also will foster industry-academic partnerships to familiarise the next-generation youth with emerging technologies to make them future-ready.

The company unveiled 'Transformation Express' -- a mobile experience centre for mid-market businesses to accelerate transformation on the cloud.

According to certain estimates, a large chunk of enterprises is likely to move applications to the cloud in 2022. ''To address the needs of this market, SAP's 'cloud on wheels' initiative will provide the much-needed support for the industry to remain competitive and to stay relevant in the rapidly changing business landscape,'' the statement said.

