SAP unveils 'Transformation Express' to drive cloud adoption

SAP India on Tuesday announced the launch of an immersive mobile experience centre 'Transformation Express' to advance cloud adoption and drive business transformation for the Indian mid-market.

In a statement, SAP said it also will foster industry-academic partnerships to familiarise the next-generation youth with emerging technologies to make them future-ready.

The company unveiled 'Transformation Express' -- a mobile experience centre for mid-market businesses to accelerate transformation on the cloud.

According to certain estimates, a large chunk of enterprises is likely to move applications to the cloud in 2022. ''To address the needs of this market, SAP's 'cloud on wheels' initiative will provide the much-needed support for the industry to remain competitive and to stay relevant in the rapidly changing business landscape,'' the statement said.

