Seven killed, 22 wounded by shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, says governor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-04-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 14:09 IST
Seven killed, 22 wounded by shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, says governor
At least seven people were killed and 22 wounded by shelling in Ukraine's northeastern region of Kharkiv over the past 24 hours, Governor Oleh Synegubov said on Wednesday.

In an online post, he said a 2-year-old boy was among those killed in the 53 artillery or rocket strikes he said Russian forces had carried out in the past day in the region.

Reuters could not independently verify the information. Russia denies targeting civilians.

