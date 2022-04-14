Amazon brings two mobile games to Amazon Kids+ service

Amazon today announced the launch of the first Amazon Kids+ Original mobile games - Super Spy Ryan Do, Re & Mi - with more games arriving later this year.

In Super Spy Ryan, players compete to find out who can rescue the most stolen birthday gifts from the evil Packrat's lair. Standing in their way are Packrat's patrolling henchmen; if they catch you, they'll make you drop all the presents you are carrying. The multiplayer game is available now on the Apple and Google Play app stores in the U.S., UK, and Ireland, and will soon be coming to Canada, Germany, and Japan.

The game will also be available to the Amazon Kids+ subscription on Amazon Fire Tablets soon.

The Do, Re & Mi mobile game features a variety of activities that teach kids how to play songs on the piano or the bongos, learning about the basics of reading sheet music, and fun musical concepts such as solos and duets.

The game will soon be coming to the Apple app store in the U.S., UK, Canada, and Ireland. It is also available on Amazon Fire Tablets through the Amazon Kids+ subscription.

"Super Spy Ryan and Do, Re & Mi represent some of our most popular Amazon Kids+ content. We hope both add smiles and laughter to kids and grown-ups alike with this first look at the new kind of fun coming from the Amazon Kids+ mobile games team," said Natasha Lipovac, global head of Amazon Kids+ content.