Left Menu

Amazon brings two mobile games to Amazon Kids+ service

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 14-04-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 20:44 IST
Amazon brings two mobile games to Amazon Kids+ service
Image Credit: Amazon
  • Country:
  • United States

Amazon today announced the launch of the first Amazon Kids+ Original mobile games - Super Spy Ryan Do, Re & Mi - with more games arriving later this year.

In Super Spy Ryan, players compete to find out who can rescue the most stolen birthday gifts from the evil Packrat's lair. Standing in their way are Packrat's patrolling henchmen; if they catch you, they'll make you drop all the presents you are carrying. The multiplayer game is available now on the Apple and Google Play app stores in the U.S., UK, and Ireland, and will soon be coming to Canada, Germany, and Japan.

The game will also be available to the Amazon Kids+ subscription on Amazon Fire Tablets soon.

The Do, Re & Mi mobile game features a variety of activities that teach kids how to play songs on the piano or the bongos, learning about the basics of reading sheet music, and fun musical concepts such as solos and duets.

The game will soon be coming to the Apple app store in the U.S., UK, Canada, and Ireland. It is also available on Amazon Fire Tablets through the Amazon Kids+ subscription.

"Super Spy Ryan and Do, Re & Mi represent some of our most popular Amazon Kids+ content. We hope both add smiles and laughter to kids and grown-ups alike with this first look at the new kind of fun coming from the Amazon Kids+ mobile games team," said Natasha Lipovac, global head of Amazon Kids+ content.

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022