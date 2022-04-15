Left Menu

Pakistan high commission welcomes Pak tennis team visiting India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 22:44 IST
Pakistan high commission welcomes Pak tennis team visiting India
  • Country:
  • India

The Pakistan High Commission on Friday said it welcomed the country's junior Davis Cup tennis team that is currently visiting India.

The Asia-Oceania Junior Davis Cup tennis tournament is underway in New Delhi.

''Chargé d' Affaires, Mr. Aftab Hasan Khan extended warm welcome to Pakistan Junior Davis Cup Tennis Team, visiting India to participate in the Junior Davis Cup final qualifying event being held in New Delhi from 11th to 16th April 2022,'' the High Commission tweeted.

The Charge d'Affairs also hosted an Iftar dinner in honour of the junior Davis Cup team at the high commission, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
2
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
3
Germany's Scholz wants extra 2 bln euros for military to help Ukraine - source

Germany's Scholz wants extra 2 bln euros for military to help Ukraine - sour...

 Germany
4
S Korea to remove most virus restrictions as omicron slows

S Korea to remove most virus restrictions as omicron slows

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022