China launches Zhongxing-6D satellite

China on Friday successfully launched Zhongxing-6D, a new satellite into space, from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The satellite, launched at 8 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket, entered the planned orbit successfully, China's state owned Xinhua news agency reported.

The launch of Zhongxing-6D which marked the 415th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets will provide reliable, stable and safe radio and television transmission and communication services.

