China launches Zhongxing-6D satellite

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 16-04-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 15:45 IST
China on Friday successfully launched Zhongxing-6D, a new satellite into space, from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The satellite, launched at 8 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket, entered the planned orbit successfully, China's state owned Xinhua news agency reported.

The launch of Zhongxing-6D which marked the 415th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets will provide reliable, stable and safe radio and television transmission and communication services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

