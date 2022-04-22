Left Menu

NASA, partners develop lunar backpack to aid explorers in GPS-denied environment

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-04-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 19:41 IST
NASA, partners develop lunar backpack to aid explorers in GPS-denied environment
NASA/Michael Zanetti
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA and its industry partners have developed a lunar backpack - a remote-sensing 3D mapping system to support lunar exploration and future science missions.

Using the new technology, explorers could precisely map the topography of the landscape, including deep ravines, mountains, and caves during rover excursions and when travelling on foot.

Called the Kinematic Navigation and Cartography Knapsack (KNaCK), it is a mobile lidar scanner that uses light detection and ranging laser light to measure range. According to NASA, KNaCK makes use of an innovative type of lidar called frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) to provide Doppler velocity and range for millions of measurement points per second, which instantly create a real-time navigation system, delivering to the explorer a 3D "point cloud" or high-resolution map of the surrounding terrain.

"Basically, the sensor is a surveying tool for both navigation and science mapping, able to create ultra-high-resolution 3D maps at centimeter-level precision and give them a rich scientific context. It also will help ensure the safety of astronauts and rover vehicles in a GPS-denied environment such as the Moon, identifying actual distances to far-off landmarks and showing explorers in real-time how far they've come and how far is left to go to reach their destination," explained planetary scientist Dr Michael Zanetti, who leads the KNaCK project at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Later this month, the hardware will get another major field test at NASA's Solar System Exploration Research Virtual Institute (SSERVI) in Kilbourne Hole, New Mexico. Thereafter, the team will work to miniaturize it and harden the sensitive electronics against the punishing effects of microgravity and solar radiation.

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022