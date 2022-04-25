Canon launches 'Cinema Excellence Suite', an industry-first experiential concept- 'Excellence in Motion' for the film industry

- The Cinema Excellence Suite will move across the streets of Mumbai over a period of three months covering different locations, beginning with Film City - Aims to familiarise members of the film industry including cinematographers, DOPs, filmmakers to the entire production workflow – from shoot to file delivery MUMBAI, India, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon India today announced the launch of the Cinema Excellence Suite, a unique platform to showcase its extensive range of cinema imaging technology to the film fraternity. Through this versatile activation, it will help to showcase the EOS R System Mirrorless cameras and Cinema EOS camera's entire production and post-production workflow experience directly to cinematographers, DOPs, filmmakers, and production houses in Mumbai; over a period of three months.

In an industry-first initiative for the cinema segment, the Cinema Excellence Suite is the latest endeavor from Canon in line with their video-first strategy for the camera business. Created in a mobile format to ensure mobility, the suite will house Canon's Cinema EOS series and RF System cameras and lenses, along with display of accessories from Atomos and Senneiser. To make the suite more experiential, there will be a shooting zone as well as a full-fledged post-production set-up with an aim to familiarise the audience with the entire production workflow.

The Suite will be equipped with the latest EOS R System Mirrorless cameras-EOS R3, EOS R5, EOS R6 & EOS R along with advanced RF lenses and EOS Cinema Cameras EOS C500MKII, EOS C300 MKIII, EOS C70 and the latest EOS R5C. DOPs can also experience the legendary Canon Sumire Prime and EF Cine lenses.

Kickstarting its journey from Film City, the Cinema Excellence Suite will travel from point to point on a prefixed schedule, with stops including famous production houses, film studios and large institutions with focused curriculums around filmmaking.

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India said, ''Cinema as an art has kept evolving ever since its inception, but what stays at its core is the passion of captivating audience attention through impeccable storytelling. From silent movies of yesteryears to the new age movies as we know today, visuals and hence the right imaging equipment play a vital role in building a riveting narrative and creating magic on screen. At Canon, it has been our constant endeavour to contribute to the world of cinema through our expansive line-up of Cinema products and solutions. With an objective to further strengthen our connect with cinema enthusiasts and filmmakers, we are delighted to launch the Cinema Excellence Suite, an industry first initiative for the film fraternity.'' Talking about Canon Cinema Excellence Suite, Mr. Manabu further added, ''The suite will enable Cinematographers and DOPs to experience Canon's exhaustive cinema portfolio first-hand and accordingly make an informed decision of investing in the right equipment. India is renowned for having the largest film industry in the world, hence through this initiative we are looking forward to an engaging response from the fraternity and further reinforce our foothold in the booming cinema segment.'' Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director-Consumer Systems Products and Imaging Communication Business, Canon India added, ''Filmmaking as an art drives our country and Mumbai is fondly referred to as the 'city of dreams' giving birth to some of the most widely beloved films. We are strongly committed to empower the cinema segment with the best-in-class technologies to capture every emotion on the big screen. In the past few years, we have seen a massive increase in video content consumption, owing to the rise in digital content, streaming platforms and OTT production houses. In line with this phenomenon, we recently launched the EOS R5 C, which is a high-quality and high-performance hybrid cinema model. It brings to the table not only uncompromising video quality, but also unshakable image quality. In order to further enable our supremely talented fraternity of filmmakers, we at Canon are proud to launch a unique platform like the Canon EOS Cinema Excellence Suite. The Suite houses the best of EOS R System Mirrorless cameras and Cinema EOS cameras and comes equipped with a shooting zone as well as a full-fledged post-production set-up with an aim to familiarise the audience with the entire production workflow.'' Padma Shri Santosh Sivan, Director, Cinematographer and Filmmaker and Canon's Cinema EOS Ambassador said, ''I take great pride in being a Canon Cinema EOS Ambassador and ever so more today considering the launch of this exclusive mobile platform dedicated to cinema enthusiasts. While we as cinematographers have access to a wide range of products in today's world, the Canon Cinema Excellence Suite takes the experience of choosing the right imaging products a notch above. It is a very intriguing format in the form of a vehicle housing products and accessories, shooting zones and a full-fledged post-production setup. I look forward to being a part of more such unique activations with Canon that enable filmmakers to make their art finer with superior imaging technology.'' From an innovation standpoint, Canon has introduced ground-breaking technology in the past few years which has completely transformed the cinema imaging industry. The Suite will also feature Canon's newest addition to the Cinema EOS series, the EOS R5 C – the company's first camera to provide internal 8K 60P Cinema RAW Light recording.

About Canon Group Ever since its foundation in 1937, Canon is guided by the 'Kyosei' philosophy of living and working together for the common good. Canon strives to create and deliver world-class products, becoming a top global corporation by diversifying into new business fields throughout the world. Focusing on optical technologies, Canon produces office equipment, consumer and professional imaging devices, network cameras, healthcare, and industrial equipment. Through the close connection between its global head office in Tokyo and regional headquarters in America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and regional headquarters in Japan, Canon combines its global and local operations organically. In 1996, Canon launched its Excellent Global Corporation Plan to serve society with advanced technologies and become a trustworthy and responsible corporate citizen. The year 2016 was the first year of Phase 5 of the Plan. Currently, Canon boasts a strong global presence of 376 subsidiaries all over the world, supported by 197,776 employees. (Data as of December 31, 2017) About Canon India Canon India Pvt. Ltd. is the sales and marketing subsidiary of Canon Inc., a world leader in imaging technologies. Set up in 1997, Canon India markets a comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging products and solutions in India. The company today has offices in 10 cities across India with warehousing facilities at 6 locations and employs over 1000 staff and over 850 channel partners. Canon India enjoys a vast retail presence across the country through Canon Image Square (CIS) stores, PIXMA Zones and BIS Lounges. Canon India's service reach extends to over 632 towns covering 19,118 PIN codes across India - which comprises of 188 Camera collection points, 15 Camera repair centers, 294 Printer repair centers, 191 Copier, Scanner and Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers. (Data as of 19 April 2022) In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World-class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including Digital Production Printers, Large Format Printers, Commercial Printers, Multi-Functional Devices, Managed Document Services, Inkjet & Laser Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, Digital Cameras, DSLRs, Mirrorless cameras, Cinematic Imaging Products, Surveillance cameras and Medical Imaging products catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs.

