Business brief

The government has urged the recipients of National Startup Award to adopt one district individually and contribute to its holistic development, the commerce and industry ministry said on Monday.

Delivering the keynote address during the launch of Handholding Support of National Startup Award 2021, secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Anurag Jain said that a holistic ecosystem support is the key for startups' success in India.

He also asked the pioneers to handhold next-gen startups in their growth journey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)