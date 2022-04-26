As Musk prepares to take Twitter, EU reminds him: 'We have rules'
to our rules," Thierry Breton told Reuters and one other media outlet on the deal sealed by Tesla's chief executive to buy Twitter Inc. for $44 billion. "I think Elon Musk knows Europe very well.
The European Union's internal market chief said on Tuesday it was not up to Brussels to comment on Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media site Twitter, but recalled that the bloc now has strict rules for online platforms to tackle illegal content. "It will be up to Twitter to adapt themselves ... to our rules," Thierry Breton told Reuters and one other media outlet on the deal sealed by Tesla's chief executive to buy Twitter Inc. for $44 billion.
"I think Elon Musk knows Europe very well. He knows very well that we have some rules for the automotive industry ... and he understands that. So in Europe, in order to protect freedom of speech and to protect individuals, any companies will have to fulfill this obligation."
