EU begins emergency gas talks

We are mapping out our coordinated EU response. We will also continue working with international partners to secure alternative flows.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 27-04-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 15:18 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo/European Commission) Image Credit: ANI
European Union officials are holding emergency gas talks following Russia's decision to abruptly turn off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, according to the bloc's top official.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the announcement by Gazprom "is yet another attempt by Russia to use gas as an instrument of blackmail".

Von der Leyen lashed out at what she described as an "unjustified and unacceptable" move underlining "the unreliability of Russia as a gas supplier". Von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive branch, said a meeting of the gas coordination group was underway, adding that the region's 27 countries are prepared to weather Russia's cutoffs.

"Member States have put in place contingency plans for just such a scenario and we worked with them in coordination and solidarity," she said. "We are mapping out our coordinated EU response. We will also continue working with international partners to secure alternative flows."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

