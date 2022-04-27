SCOREBOARD: SRH vs GT

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans here on Wednesday. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma b Alzarri Joseph 65 Kane Williamson b Shami 5 Rahul Tripathi lbw b Shami 16 Aiden Markram c Miller b Yash Dayal 56 Nicholas Pooran c Shubman Gill b Shami 3 Washington Sundar run out 3 Shashank Singh not out 25 Marco Jansen not out 8 Extras: (W-14) 14 Total: 195/6 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 26-1, 44-2, 140-3, 147-4, 161-5, 162-6 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-39-3, Yash Dayal 4-0-24-1, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-35-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-45-0, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-52-0. More PTI AH AH AH

