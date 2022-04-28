Facebook parent Meta beats daily active users estimates
Daily active users, a key metric for advertisers that indicates activity on the platform, were 1.96 billion, slightly higher that the estimate of 1.95 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Meta forecast second-quarter revenue between $28 billion and $30 billion.
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday reported quarterly daily active users above Wall Street estimates, even as it recorded its slowest revenue growth in a decade.
Shares of the company rose 7% in extended trading. Meta has lost about half of its value since the start of the year. Daily active users, a key metric for advertisers that indicates activity on the platform, were 1.96 billion, slightly higher that the estimate of 1.95 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Meta forecast second-quarter revenue between $28 billion and $30 billion. Analysts on average were expecting current-quarter revenue of $30.63 billion. Total revenue, the bulk of which comes from ad sales, rose 7% to $27.91 billion in the first quarter, but missed analysts' estimates of $28.20 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meta
- Meta Platforms Inc
- Refinitiv
ALSO READ
US group says finds Facebook posts offering endangered wildlife for sale
U.S. lawmakers urge Facebook to do more to fight Russia propaganda in Spanish
Woman''s fatal stabbing livestreamed on Facebook; man charged
Facebook parent Meta records slowest quarterly revenue growth in 10 years
Ministry of I&B directs to block 16 YouTube-based channels and Facebook account