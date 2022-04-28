Left Menu

Britain scraps plans for post-Brexit import controls

Britain on Thursday said it would no longer impose post-Brexit import controls on goods coming from the European Union this year, saying retailers were already facing enough pressures and it did not want to risk higher prices. The government said it would now review how to implement remaining controls in an improved way, factoring in a better assessment of risk and using data and technology to smooth the process.

The new plan will be published later this year and the new controls regime will come into force at the end of 2023.

