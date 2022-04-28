India coming up with innovative solutions for world under AIM

India aims to create an ecosystem that will foster innovation across all sectors. Today, students in India are providing innovative solutions not only for India but also for the world. ANI today visited the exhibition of Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) organised on the occasion of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava" at Ambedkar International Centre where several innovative products, including drones for Law enforcement agencies, all-in-one agriculture robots, devices for the deaf and dumb persons, have been developed by the students of classes 10 to 12 class under AIM.

Seher Taneja, a Class 12 student of Springdales school Dhaula Kuan, had developed a device named SWAR for deaf and dumb people. Talking to ANI, Seher said, SWAR is a device to convert sign language to text and speech using a smartphone. SWAR is a portable, adaptable, user-friendly, multilingual, education tool capable of storing 5,120 customizable gestures to suit any and every situation and profession. With encouraging testimonials from doctors and NGOs and user validation from customers, our reasonably priced well packaged product aims to make the speech and hearing impaired in our country, socially and economically independent.

Seher is the national winner of Ideate for India National Challenge by the National E-Governance Division and Intel. She is also the National Winner of the ATL Marathon 2019. She has filed the final patent for the product and working in close association with Startup India to launch it. Sunny Kumar and co-founder Manish Pandit of Sparrowbot Company had designed a drone for Law-N-enforcement, an advanced drone which is specially designed and built for the police force for maintaining law and order, for doing research and rescue operations, large scale activities.

This drone comes with a wireless megaphone and 4k HD camera and its range is upto 10 km. This drone can operate manually by a drone pilot. Sunny said, 'We are making customised UAVs for the Agriculture sector, Police, Army and Air force. He had delivered 100 plus customized UAVs to Police and the Army.

Sunny said that his main aim is to provide cost-effective and easy to operate drones to the armed forces. Aryan Singh and Mayank Prajapati of SR Public Senior Secondary school, Kota have developed an all-in-one agriculture prototype robot under the guidance of his mentor OP Soni. Aryan said, "My idea is to build a smart agriculture robot which can perform a different function like the sowing of seed, digging in the field, rolling on a field for--rolling, digging, harvesting and water pumping.

Today a tractor cost Rs 5.5 lakh to 8 lakh, but my idea is to build all-in-one products which will be available in Rs 3 lakh, he said. Aryan said that this machine will save their time, there is no need for petrol or diesel in this machine. This will go by the battery which will be charged by solar power. Talking to ANI, Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, said, "We are celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation in India. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the country saw 44 new unicorns. The phenomenal growth of our innovation ecosystem presents immense opportunities to create scalable solutions for not just India, but for the world." (ANI)

