Takeda Pharmaceutical Co launches hemophilia drug Adynovate

It offers effective bleed resolution with closer-to-zero spontaneous bleed in the majority, better joint health and reduces infusion frequency and associated pain, the company said in a statement. Hemophilia A is a rare inherited bleeding disorder due to mutation of the gene that encodes the coagulation protein factor VIII.The launch of Adynovate is yet another step to addressing the gaps in hemophilia treatment and to assist healthcare professionals and patients in better management of the condition.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 14:22 IST
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Image Credit: Wikimedia
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd on Monday announced the expansion of its rare diseases portfolio in India with the launch of Adynovate, used in the treatment of hemophilia.

Adynovate is an innovative extended half-life recombinant Factor VIII (rFVIII) treatment, using established technology for hemophilia A patients. It offers effective bleed resolution with closer-to-zero spontaneous bleed in the majority, better joint health, and reduces infusion frequency and associated pain, the company said in a statement.

Hemophilia A is a rare inherited bleeding disorder due to mutation of the gene that encodes the coagulation protein factor VIII.

''The launch of Adynovate is yet another step to address the gaps in hemophilia treatment and to assist the healthcare professionals and patients in better management of the condition. We are hopeful that this new treatment offering will help redefine possibilities for hemophilia patients in India,'' Serina Fischer, General Manager – India, Takeda said.

Takeda said its Adynovate in combination with MYPKFIT, an FDA-approved application, offers a personalized and interactive prophylaxis treatment option that enables both healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients in real-time monitoring of factor VIII levels on smartphones thereby adapt their activity decisions accordingly and help improve their quality of life.

Alerts are sent to patients on prophylaxis when their estimated factor VIII levels are low, and remind them when their infusions are due, thereby providing excellent prophylactic coverage, it added.

