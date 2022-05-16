Connect Your Hitachi AC With airCloud Home App

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India The aspirations of modern consumers are changing, and buying an AC is no different. Modern AC buyers want their ACs loaded with smart and practical features.

Hitachi Cooling & Heating India has recognised the needs of the modern AC buyer and hence, offers the Hitachi airCloud Home app for its Wi-Fi-enabled ACs. The Hitachi airCloud Home app is available on both android and apple smartphones.

With its user-friendly interface, the app offers numerous features that make air conditioning management easy and accessible at your fingertips.

How To Connect the Hitachi airCloud Home App to Your Hitachi Home AC Network? Before getting started, ensure that you have the following items.

• Hitachi Wi-Fi enabled AC • A working home Wi-Fi network.

• A smartphone ​ Once you have all the items mentioned above, follow the steps mentioned below.

1. Installation Process​ 2 Install the Hitachi airCloud Home App on your smartphone from your app store.

3. Open the app and accept the terms and conditions.

4. If you are new to the app, create your account by following the standard account opening procedure.

5. Allow location access to use the Smart-fence feature. 2. Identify Your AC Scan the QR code provided with the adapter to identify the AC. You can also find the QR code inside the adapter manual.

3. Identify Your Wi-Fi Network Connect the app with your home Wi-Fi using your Wi-Fi network password.

4. Activate AC Connectivity Now change the network of your smartphone from your home Wi-Fi to the airCloud Home network. Input the password key which can be found in the AC manual.

5. . Finalise Configuration Confirm your country and assign a name to your AC for easy identification. Your AC will be successfully paired with the app. You can now use the app to perform various AC operations.

Features of Hitachi airCloud Home App • Security The Hitachi airCloud Home app is designed to keep your security in mind so that no unauthorised person can operate the ACs inside your residence.

• Connect With Smart Speakers Today many households own smart speakers that can be operated through voice commands. The two most popular smart speakers are Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

You can now connect your Hitachi AC to smart speakers through the Hitachi airCloud Home app. Once connected, you can use voice commands to control the AC operations using the smart speakers. For instance, you can ask your smart speaker to change the temperature of the AC while you’re exercising, cooking, working, or just relaxing.

• Smart-Fence The features allow you to program your Hitachi AC to automatically turn on, sensing your arrival or switching off when you leave home. The feature operates based on the location of your smartphone.

You need to use the app to experience the multiple benefits it offers. With the summer already here, how about bringing home a Hitachi AC and seeing the numerous benefits for yourself? PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)