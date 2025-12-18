'No PUC, No Fuel' Rule Sparks Long Queues and Cleaner Air Initiative in Delhi
Delhi rolled out a stringent 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, causing long queues at fuel stations as drivers rushed to obtain Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. The enforcement comes amid worsening air quality in the city. Traffic and transport teams conducted checks, leading to fines and vehicle rejections at city borders.
Long queues formed at petrol pumps across Delhi as commuters rushed for Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, sparked by the new 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule.
The initiative was launched amid deteriorating air quality, with officials stepping up checks for compliance with Bharat Stage VI norms at city borders.
Traffic enforcement teams fined thousands of vehicles for non-compliance, while technical glitches and fear of penalties led to a dip in fuel sales at stations near the borders.
