U.S. Air force says it conducted successful hypersonic weapon test
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2022 06:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 06:07 IST
The U.S. Air Force said on Monday it had conducted a successful test of a hypersonic weapon, which flew at five times the speed of sound.
The test was conducted on Saturday off the coast of Southern California when a B-52 bomber released an Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon, the Air Force said in a statement.
