Mark Zuckerberg recreates wedding picture with wife to mark 10 years of marriage

Facebook chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have completed 10 years of marital bliss.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 19:21 IST
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Facebook chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have completed 10 years of marital bliss. Marking the special occasion, the couple recreated a scene from their wedding.

Zuckerberg, on Friday, took to Facebook and dropped a picture in which he is seen holding Chan's hand while posing together on the porch of their house. Zuckerberg looked dapper in a grey suit while Chan exuded grace in a powder-blue strapless gown.

Chan is also seen holding a bouquet of flowers. "10 years married and half our lives together. Here's to more adventures," Zuckerberg captioned the post.

He also shared a photograph from their wedding 10 years ago and wrote, "And the same photo from our wedding 10 years ago!" Zuckerberg and Chan met at Harvard University and started dating in 2003. They got married in May 2012. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

