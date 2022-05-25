NICSI signs MoU with Delhi School of Management for R&D and Consultancy in e-Governance

National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI), a Government of India Enterprise under National Informatics Centre, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), and Delhi School of Management (DSM), Delhi Technological University (DTU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on 24th May 2022 in the presence of Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Additional Secretary MeitY and Chairman NICSI, Shri Prashant Kumar Mittal, MD NICSI, Dr. Archana Singh. HoD, DSM DTU and Prof P. K. Suri DSM DTU for Research & Development (R&D) and Consultancy in area of e-Governance by synergizing resources / capabilities with each other.

Other Senior Officers of MeitY, NICSI, and DSM DTU attended the event including Shri Shobhendra Bahadur, Director MeitY and VO NICSI, Smt. Anjali Dhingra, Sr. GM & HoD CEDA NICSI, Shri Ashutosh P. Maurya, DGM NICSI, Shri Sunny Jain, CS NICSI, Prof. P. K. Suri DSM, Prof. Rajan Yadav DSM and Mr. Yashdeep Singh, Assistant Professor, DSM.

On the occasion, Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Additional Secretary MeitY and Chairman NICSI briefed about the vision of MeitY in terms of use of technology for digital transformation for benefit of citizens and effective utilization of resources (manpower, knowledge, infrastructure etc.) by collaborative effort to enhance the efficiency of outcomes. MeitY is working with other Ministries to extend use of technology to facilitate them with understanding of specific domains like agriculture, education, healthcare etc. with problem solving approach in team effort by utilizing knowledge of academicians. This MoU may be helpful to MeitY & DTU ecosystem in coming years by exploration of technology and involvement of students in collaborative ways in maturing new areas like IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain etc. The expertise of DSM in area of management will also facilitate NICSI for development of business strategies and planning.

Shri Prashant Kumar Mittal, MD NICSI briefed about the scope of this MoU between NICSI and DSM DTU and added that this collaboration will be mutually beneficial for both the entities. The students of DSM DTU may explore the utilization of emerging technologies and develop a better understanding of the working environment of Government organizations/departments with hands-on exposure in the area of ICT management and eGovernance. This will also be helpful to the Government in strengthening its internal system with effective better utilization of technology.

Prof. P. K. Suri of DSM DTU has talked about the functioning and activities of DSM DTU in the area of expertise specially in ICT & eGovernance and how this MoU can be beneficial for both the institutions in the long term. Dr. Archana Singh, HOD DSM expressed interest in this collaborative approach for NICSI and DSM including involvement of students in areas of research, data analytics, e-Governance processes and also for conducting conferences/workshops.

(With Inputs from PIB)