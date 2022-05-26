Taiwan Mobile taps Nokia to enhance 5G coverage across country

Nokia said on Thursday it has been selected by Taiwan Mobile (TWM) to enhance the operator's 5G coverage across the country. The 5G coverage expansion deal will support TWM's sustainability commitments to RE100 and reaching 100 percent renewable energy by 2040.

"This new extended coverage deal is a testament to the great progress we've made in the deployment of 5G services in Taiwan with our long-term partner, Taiwan Mobile as its sole supplier," said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

As part of the 5G coverage expansion deal, Nokia will provide equipment from its energy-efficient AirScale portfolio, including base stations and massive MIMO antennas to boost network performance and capacity.

The partnership also covers the introduction of 4G/5G dynamic spectrum sharing to maximize the advantages of Taiwan Mobile's spectrum assets, including 700MHz and 2100MHz bands. Nokia will help the operator modernize its LTE infrastructure, as well as consolidate the network management and optimization under a centralized tool for a superior 4G/5G RAN network performance, the Finnish firm said in a media release.

Additionally, Nokia will expand its existing 5G Standalone Core at Taiwan Mobile, enabling the operator to provide advanced 5G applications such as network slicing for enterprises and businesses and low-latency edge cloud deployments and Voice over New Radio (VoNR).

Commenting on this partnership, Jamie Lin, President at Taiwan Mobile, said, "Nokia has been our go-to partner for more than two decades and their performance during the 5G era so far has been nothing but brilliant. By doubling down on their cutting-edge technologies with this newly awarded order, we aim to upgrade and expand our 5G network to deliver resilient connectivity and expanded coverage to our subscribers and enterprises alike while at the same time accelerate our sustainability agenda and contribute to a greener earth."