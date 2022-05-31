IAEA highlights role of nuclear techniques for health during World Health Assembly

The IAEA is playing an active role in assisting countries to access the many beneficial applications of nuclear science and technology in key health areas, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said to the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA), which convened in Geneva last week. In a video address to the WHA – the decision making body of the World Health Organization (WHO) – Mr Grossi re-affirmed the IAEA's continued close cooperation with WHO in areas such as cancer, nutrition and zoonotic diseases. Most recently, in February, the two organizations emphasized their ongoing efforts to jointly reduce the global inequity in access to cancer care, within the context of the IAEA's Rays of Hope initiative and WHO cancer care initiatives.

"Rays of Hope will help developing countries fight the growing cancer crisis by providing greater access to lifesaving nuclear medicines, such as radiotherapy," Mr Grossi said. "Meanwhile, through our ZODIAC project, the IAEA is also committed to strengthening global preparedness for future pandemics. I look forward to our further cooperation with WHO."

Tackling zoonotic diseases

The IAEA has expanded its collaboration with WHO in the context of ZODIAC (the Zoonotic Disease Integrated Action initiative), which focuses on the use of nuclear and related techniques for the early detection of diseases that originate in animals and can be transmitted to people. The initiative is centred around a network of designated national laboratories in 125 countries. In that context, the IAEA and WHO are increasing their dialogue to identify how ZODIAC can strengthen the work of WHO and ensure complementarity of efforts to maximize the support to countries in areas such as animal sampling, training, information management and response to zoonotic diseases. In addition, ZODIAC will develop and apply artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to analyse large datasets of chest CT studies of COVID-19 patients, with the goal of characterising specific disease patterns and predictors of prognosis.

"ZODIAC contributes to the global efforts in strengthening preparedness and response to animal and zoonotic disease outbreaks causing health emergencies," said May Abdel-Wahab, Director of the IAEA Division of Human Health, delivering the IAEA statement at the WHA. "The IAEA stands ready to continue contributing its expertise."Combatting malnutritionThe Agency supports countries in combatting malnutrition in all its forms, using nuclear and stable isotope techniques that generate accurate data that can be used to improve nutrition interventions and programmes. Through these techniques, many countries have the capacity to assess body composition, breastfeeding practices, micronutrient absorption from foods, the link between acute malnutrition early in life and later diseases, and to understand the evolution of childhood obesity.

The IAEA is collaborating with WHO on a research project to provide knowledge on the link between early life nutrition and later childhood health, the effectiveness of early life interventions to reduce later childhood obesity and the impact of different nutrition interventions on the increase in lean tissue in moderately malnourished children. The two organizations also jointly organized an international symposium in 2018 to address undernutrition and obesity, known as the double burden of malnutrition.

"Good nutrition is fundamental to human health at all ages," said Meena Singelee, Head of the IAEA Liaison Office in Geneva, who delivered the IAEA statement on nutrition. "Nearly every country in the world is affected by malnutrition, and many experience multiple burdens of malnutrition."Addressing cancer and cardiovascular diseaseIn the area of prevention and control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the IAEA assists countries in setting up facilities for radiotherapy and medical imaging, and in acquiring equipment for the diagnoses of cardiovascular disease and treating cancer. The joint IAEA/WHO postal audits and the calibration activities of the IAEA/WHO network of Secondary Standard Dosimetry Laboratories (SSDLs) ensure accurate dosimetry so cancer patients receive the right dose of radiation. The Agency also works closely with WHO on global cancer initiatives in cervical, childhood and breast cancers—including diagnostic imaging, radiology and nuclear medicine, and radiotherapy.

Joint WHO/IAEA guidance supports countries in addressing non-communicable diseases. This year, the IAEA and WHO published a framework for Setting Up a Cancer Centre and for strengthening their service provision, following on from their 2019 Roadmap towards a National Cancer Control Programme to help countries design national programmes.

"Cancer control in low- and middle-income countries remains a strong focus of the IAEA's work, including through joint activities with WHO and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), such as imPACT Reviews to assess comprehensive cancer control programme needs, developing national cancer control plans, and mobilizing partnerships and resources," said Lisa Stevens, Director of the IAEA Programme of Action for Cancer Therapy, delivering another IAEA statement at the WHA.

Delivering the IAEA statement on standardization at the WHA, Ms Singelee underscored the IAEA's contributions to the WHO-led development of an international classification and nomenclature of medical devices, which will introduce a uniform diction in these technologies across countries.

"The IAEA's mandate covers health technologies that utilize radiation, such as radiology, nuclear medicine and radiation therapy – including the equipment for appropriate, safe and quality clinical practice such as dosimetry," she added. "We look forward to contributing to the goal of uniform diction in representing these technologies."

During the week, IAEA representatives held 25 meetings with national ministries of health and partner organizations to discuss collaboration and technical cooperation activities. The IAEA hosted a side event on the Rays of Hope initiative aimed at addressing inequity in cancer care in low- and middle-income countries, as well as the IAEA's partnership with WHO on cancer initiatives. The IAEA and WHO delegations also discussed opportunities for collaboration on joint project proposal development to enhance cancer care delivery in Member States.