Russia's Lavrov warns U.S. rocket supplies could widen Ukraine conflict
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-06-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 19:30 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the supply of U.S. advanced rocket launchers to Ukraine raised the risks of a "third country" being dragged into the conflict.
Lavrov was responding to a question at a news conference in Saudi Arabia about U.S. plans to provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems that can strike with precision at long-range Russian targets.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Russian
- Sergei Lavrov
- Saudi Arabia
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Air Force says it conducted successful hypersonic weapon test
U.S. Air force says it conducted successful hypersonic weapon test
Guatemalan prosecutor labeled corrupt by U.S. gets tapped for new term
Russian governor says border village draws Ukrainian fire; no injuries
Guatemalan prosecutor labeled corrupt by U.S. gets tapped for new term