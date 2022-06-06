Left Menu

UAE's ILT20 to be held from Jan 6 to Feb 12, 2023; Reliance, KKR, GMR, Adani own 4 out of 6 teams

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-06-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 15:12 IST
UAE's ILT20 to be held from Jan 6 to Feb 12, 2023; Reliance, KKR, GMR, Adani own 4 out of 6 teams
Emirates Cricket Board Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Emirates Cricket Board will conduct the inaugural International League T20 from January 6 to February 12, 2023, with three IPL franchises owning outfits in the six-team league.

Out of the six franchises, five are Indian companies including Reliance Industries which owns Mumbai Indians, Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders Group, Delhi Capitals co-owners GMR, Adani Sportsline, and Capri Global apart from Lancer Capitals, a company belonging to Manchester United owners Glazer family.

Emirates Cricket Board chairman Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan said: ''Emirates Cricket Board is delighted to welcome Reliance Industries, Kolkata Knight Riders, Capri Global, GMR, Lancer Capital, Adani Sportsline, broadcaster ZEE, and all other stakeholders to the newly established T20 League of UAE. ''Such illustrious, experienced names and entities as partners bodes well for the UAE T20 League. Through the commitment of these partners they have demonstrated confidence in the Emirates Cricket Board as we take the game into the future,'' the ECB chairman added.

The tournament will also provide a valuable platform for Emirates Cricket to take their local talent to a higher level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022