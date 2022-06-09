New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 12 A.04 update to the OnePlus 10R 5G in India. The latest update brings along the May 2022 Android security patch and a bunch of optimizations and bug fixes.

This update fixes the abnormal charging issue in some scenarios and the occasional issue that the face was blurred in certain scenarios in the Camera app.

Builds:

OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition: CPH2411_11.A.04

OnePlus 10R: CPH2423_11.A.04​

Below is the complete update changelog (Via):

System [Optimized] the network stability [Optimized] the fingerprint recognition algorithm [Fixed] the issue that charging was abnormal in some scenarios [Fixed] the occasional issue that Wi-Fi failed to connect automatically [Fixed] the issue that the recording sound might be abnormal when screen was off [Improved] system stability [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.05

Camera [Optimized] the overall shooting effect of camera, improved the user experience [Optimized] the exposure of fill-in light in some scenarios [Fixed] the occasional issue that face was blurred in certain scenarios



OnePlus 10R: Specifications

The OnePlus 10R 5G sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset, the handset runs OxygenOS based on Android 12.

The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The standard model has a 5000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging support while the Endurance Edition houses a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast-charging support.

Coming to the optics department, the OnePlus 10R 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel resolution with an f/2.4 aperture.

For biometric authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.