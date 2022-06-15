Left Menu

UK says hundreds of civilians sheltered in Ukraine's Azot Chemical Plant

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 15-06-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 10:42 IST
Elements of Ukraine's Armed Forces and several hundred civilians are sheltering in underground bunkers in Azot Chemical Plant in the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk, Britain's defense ministry said on Wednesday.

Russian forces now control the majority of the Ukrainian city, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in a Twitter update https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1536934069082238977.

Russia told Ukrainian forces who were holed up in the chemical plant to lay down their arms by early Wednesday, pressing its advantage in the battle for control of eastern Ukraine.

