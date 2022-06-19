Reuters Odd News Summary
Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2022 02:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Internet Explorer gravestone goes viral in South Korea
For Jung Ki-young, a South Korean software engineer, Microsoft Corp's decision to retire its Internet Explorer web browser marked the end of a quarter-century love-hate relationship with the technology. To commemorate its demise, he spent a month and 430,000 won ($330) designing and ordering a headstone with Explorer's "e" logo and the English epitaph: "He was a good tool to download other browsers."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korean
- South Korea
- English
- Explorer
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korean military says North Korea fires missile toward sea, reports AP.
Soccer-Hwang and Son on target as South Koreans down 10-man Chile
South Korean production and shipping disrupted as truckers strike for third day
South Korean truckers' strike enters third day, supply chain risks grow
FACTBOX-Impact of strike by South Korean truckers on autos, steel, others