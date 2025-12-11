Left Menu

South Korean Oceans Minister Resigns Amid Church Fund Allegations

South Korean Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo announced his resignation to address allegations regarding improper funds from the Unification Church. He aims to prove these claims are 'completely false' and to prevent any negative impact on President Lee Jae Myung's government and his ministry.

  • South Korea

In a surprising turn of events, South Korean Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo has chosen to step down from his position. His decision follows reports suggesting he received improper funds from the Unification Church, which he adamantly claims are false.

Chun's resignation is aimed at ensuring that the allegations do not cast a shadow over President Lee Jae Myung's administration or the operations of his own ministry. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity and efficacy of the government.

By leaving his ministerial role, Chun intends to fully focus on disproving the allegations against him, thus safeguarding the reputation of the ministry and the broader government. This development marks a significant moment in South Korean politics.

