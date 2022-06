BRIEF-Bayer Says Disagrees With Supreme Court Decision

Bayer AG: * BAYER SAYS RESPECTFULLY DISAGREES WITH THE SUPREME COURT’S DECISION, UNDERMINES THE ABILITY OF COMPANIES TO RELY ON OFFICIAL ACTIONS TAKEN BY EXPERT REGULATORY AGENCIES

* BAYER SAYS WITH ITS FIVE-POINT PLAN, THE COMPANY IS FULLY PREPARED TO MANAGE THE LITIGATION RISK ASSOCIATED WITH POTENTIAL FUTURE CLAIMS IN THE U.S. * BAYER SAYS COMPANY IS FULLY PREPARED TO LAUNCH THE CLAIMS RESOLUTION PROGRAM, THAT DECISION WILL DEPEND ON KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE LITIGATION Further company coverage:

