U.S. expected to send $450 million in security aid to Ukraine- officials

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 22:34 IST
The United States is expected to provide an additional $450 million in security assistance to Ukraine, including more long-range rocket systems, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday.

One of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said an announcement was expected later on Thursday and the latest package is expected to include four additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

The official added that details on the package could change at the last minute.

