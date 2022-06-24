Left Menu

Xiaomi 12 Ultra set to roll out on July 5

The 12 Ultra flagship is anticipated by Xiaomi to launch soon, and according to the most recent reports, it will debut on July 5.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 24-06-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 16:05 IST
Xiaomi 12 Ultra set to roll out on July 5
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The 12 Ultra flagship is anticipated by Xiaomi to launch soon, and according to the most recent reports, it will debut on July 5. According to GSM Arena, promos and teasers will start a week earlier, on June 28.

On July 5, Asus will also reveal the ROG Phone 6, which will include Qualcomm's most recent chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, as reported by GSM Arena. Since the beginning of 2022, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra has been the subject of rumours, and we anticipate seeing a powerful camera setup with the Leica logo next to it. However, the company is probably going to remove the 11 Ultra's tiny rear screen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022