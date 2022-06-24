Left Menu

Crises keep demand for cash high, banknote machine company says

"If we look in the region around Ukraine, demand for banknotes has been multiplied," he told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 20:53 IST
Crises keep demand for cash high, banknote machine company says

There's still a lot of life left in the traditional bank note, printing company Koenig & Bauer Banknote Solutions said, with coronavirus and the war in Ukraine driving up demand for paper money despite competition from other forms of payment.

Nearly 90% of the worlds' banknotes are estimated to be printed at least in some part by the company's machines, with production levels of paper money increasing despite the rise of online payments, digital currencies and contactless ways to pay. "Banknotes were there from the beginning and are still there," chief executive Eric Boissonnas said, as the company marked its 70th anniversary of operating in Switzerland.

"We see today a 2% to 5% increase in their use every year and we predict it will be like that for the next 10 to 15 years." Its machines are used by virtually every country in the world, helping to produce U.S. dollars, Swiss francs, euros and other currencies which have the latest security features to protect against forgery.

"During COVID production of notes had to go up because demand was much higher," Boissonnas said. "If we look in the region around Ukraine, demand for banknotes has been multiplied," he told Reuters. "As soon as you have a crisis, people take cash to be sure they can pay in every situation."

The business, now part of the Germany's Koenig & Bauer Group , established itself in Lausanne in 1952, where it now employs 140 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022