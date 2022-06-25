Left Menu

Apple will not challenge Maryland store unionization vote, plans to bargain

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2022 01:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 01:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc will not challenge the results of a vote by workers at its Towson, Maryland, store to join a labor union and intends to participate in the bargaining process in good faith, a person familiar with the company's plans told Reuters on Friday.

Nearly two-thirds of the employees at the store voted to join a union last week, making it the first Apple store in the United States to vote to organize.

