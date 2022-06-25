Apple will not challenge Maryland store unionization vote, plans to bargain
Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2022 01:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 01:36 IST
Apple Inc will not challenge the results of a vote by workers at its Towson, Maryland, store to join a labor union and intends to participate in the bargaining process in good faith, a person familiar with the company's plans told Reuters on Friday.
Nearly two-thirds of the employees at the store voted to join a union last week, making it the first Apple store in the United States to vote to organize.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
