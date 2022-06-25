Left Menu

IMF's Georgieva says 'some pain' may be necessary to fight inflation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2022 02:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 02:27 IST
IMF's Georgieva says 'some pain' may be necessary to fight inflation
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The head of the International Monetary Fund on Friday underscored the importance of fighting inflation now to shore up the prospects for economic growth in the future, warning that doing so could cause "some pain" to consumers in the short run.

"Success over time (in lowering prices) will be beneficial for global growth, but some pain to get to that success can be a necessary price to pay," Kristalina Georgieva said, as the IMF cut its U.S. growth forecast for 2022 by 0.8 percentage point to 2.9%.

Georgieva said the IMF believed the United States could escape a recession, but warned that the outlook had "significant" downside risks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess Meenakshi; Now Powered by NFT Technology

Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess...

 China
3
A star transcended death and came back more powerful after supernova explosion

A star transcended death and came back more powerful after supernova explosi...

 United States
4
NASA's 45-year-old spacecraft still sending back unique data from interstellar space

NASA's 45-year-old spacecraft still sending back unique data from interstell...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022