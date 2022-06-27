EssilorLuxottica chairman Leonardo del Vecchio dies at 87- media

Leonardo Del Vecchio, the chairman of spectacles maker EssilorLuxottica has died aged 87, Italian media reported on Monday.

The Italian businessman and billionaire founded Luxottica in 1961 and built up a company that owns the Ray-Ban brand and combined forces with France's Essilor in a major merger in 2018.

His Delfin holding company is the largest shareholder in Italian financial services group Mediobanca and has a stake of just under 10% in Italy's largest insurer Generali.

