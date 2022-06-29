Left Menu

Three popular apps in China announce resumption of new user registration

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-06-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 16:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  Country:
  • China

Three popular apps placed under review by China's cyberspace regulator announced the resumption of new user registrations on Wednesday, the latest sign that the regulator's months-long cybersecurity probe is coming to an end.

The app of online recruitment services company Kanzhun Ltd and two apps of the logistics platform Full Truck Alliance Co (YMM.N) - Yunmanman and Huochebang - said they would resume new user registrations on Wednesday.

