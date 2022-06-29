Three popular apps in China announce resumption of new user registration

Three popular apps placed under review by China's cyberspace regulator announced the resumption of new user registrations on Wednesday, the latest sign that the regulator's months-long cybersecurity probe is coming to an end.

The app of online recruitment services company Kanzhun Ltd and two apps of the logistics platform Full Truck Alliance Co (YMM.N) - Yunmanman and Huochebang - said they would resume new user registrations on Wednesday.

