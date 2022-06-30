Left Menu

BT to test Nokia's FP5 next-gen high-performance IP routing silicon

30-06-2022
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
BT, the operator of the largest IP network in the UK, will test Nokia's FP5 network processing silicon, including its 800G interfaces, as part of the operator's Best Network strategy for UK customers, the latter announced on Thursday.

"This FP5 trial is an extension of the strong partnership and collaboration between BT and Nokia to build the multiservice network that runs the UK now and in the future. Key to this trial will be FP5's capability to support high-density standards based QSFP-DD 800 ports, which are immediately available with the FP5 and a real differentiator for Nokia," said Rafa de Fermin, VP Network Infrastructure at Nokia.

Nokia's FP5 network processor allows service providers to address today's unrelenting requirements to efficiently scale network capacity, enable new higher speed IP services, and provide unmatched protection against escalating network security threats.

FP5 leverages line rate memories and full buffering throughout so performance is never impacted regardless of traffic conditions. Its performance remains high even as it takes on multiple concurrent roles with all features and capabilities enabled and running at line rate.

When it comes to sustainability, FP5 sets a new benchmark for power efficiency in IP routing with a 75 percent reduction in power consumption over previous generations. It reduces its power consumption even more when only a fraction of capacity is being used.

With this trial, BT is the first in the UK to test the 800G interfaces on IP routers. The partnership will help ensure the operator has the capacity, flexibility and reduced power consumption, to deliver the best possible customer experience for the future.

"With FP5, Nokia continues to innovate to ensure IP networks have the scale, flexibility and features to help us manage increasing demand from our residential, mobile and business customers. We're eager to trial its capabilities as we grow our network capacity – part of our Best Network strategy for meeting our customers' future needs," said Neil McRae, Managing Director and Chief Architect at BT.

